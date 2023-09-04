A woman, who told police she stepped in to protect her father during a family argument admitted in court she hurt her brother and mother during the suqabble.

The incident took place on Friday evening between 9pm and 11pm when the 53-year-old San Ġwann resident went to her parents’ home at Żejtun.

An argument had broken out between her parents, and their son allegedly heard his father call his daughter - the accused - to tell her that he was being assaulted by her brother.

The woman, whose name was banned from publication to protect the identity of her victims, turned up at the family home and hit her brother in the face, causing damage to his teeth.

Her mother also ended up suffering slight injuries during the commotion.

Later, the accused told police she had only been defending her father who, in spite of previous episodes of domestic violence, had refrained from reporting her brother to the police.

The brother is facing separate proceedings over another domestic violence incident and is currently out on bail.

On Sunday, the woman was arraigned and charged with causing grievous injuries to her brother while also slightly injuring her mother.

She admitted to the charges and upon that admission was handed a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, also issued a protection order for one year in favour of the victims.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was defence counsel.