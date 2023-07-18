A suspected motorcycle thief was remanded in custody on Thursday after denying that she had even “touched” the bike but had simply tagged along with a friend who told her that he had agreed to purchase it.

Miriam Elabed, a 30-year old unemployed Marsascala resident, was charged with the aggravated theft of a Yamaha Neos, wilful damaging the vehicle, relapsing as well as breaching two previous sets of bail conditions.

She pleaded not guilty.

The case stemmed from a report filed by a St Venera resident on July 2 saying that that evening, around 11pm, he had spotted a man and woman making off with his motorcycle that was parked outside.

The pair did not go very far.

The owner managed to catch up with them, retrieving his vehicle and later filing a report at the local police station.

His version was corroborated by footage from the crime scene, said prosecuting Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa who explained that the two suspects were both identifiable.

Attempts to get in touch with the woman proved difficult but when the inspector finally spoke to her on the phone, said that she was unwell.

Her mother later went to the police station to present three medical certificates attesting to her daughter’s illness.

Defence lawyer David Gatt asked the prosecutor to confirm whether the other suspect had admitted to the motorcycle theft when arraigned last week.

Inspector Zerafa replied in the affirmative.

However, when asked whether the man had said anything about Elabed’s involvement in the theft, he had chosen not to reply.

Under interrogation, Elabed had insisted that her friend had told her that he had agreed to buy a bike from a third party and had urged her to go along with him “to take the bike,” said the prosecutor.

When making submissions on bail, the defence argued that the accused had at no point touched the bike, let alone damaged its starter.

CCTV footage clearly showed that it was the man who had taken the bike.

He had since been sentenced and could testify in Elabed’s case, added the lawyer.

However the prosecution objected to bail arguing that the accused’s criminal record made her untrustworthy.

She had changed address and had only informed police last Saturday.

Moreover, at the time of the alleged incident Elabed should have been home under the curfew and civilian witnesses were still to testify.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, turned down the request in light of the nature of the offences and the accused’s criminal record which guaranteed no peace of mind that she would adhere to bail conditions.

“It’s evident that she has a penchant for cars and bikes,” remarked the court.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel.