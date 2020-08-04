A woman was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing a number of items, allegedly making off with a bag belonging to a 77-year-old woman in Fgura on Monday.

Tiziana Attard, a 33-year-old Tarxien resident, was escorted to court under arrest on Tuesday, charged with the aggravated theft of electronic equipment, including a soundbar, a Nintendo game console, a hair clipper, a hairdryer and a steam pot.

The theft took place last month.

She was further charged with another theft which took place early on Monday, targeting the bag of a 77-year-old woman.

The accused was also charged with handling stolen property and willful damage to third party property.

After hearing bail submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down the request for bail in view of the serious nature of the charges and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Inspectors Hubert Cini and Paul Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Victor Scerri was defence counsel.