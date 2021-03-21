A 55-year-old woman has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to domestic violence against her husband.

The woman, whose name cannot be published by court order, was charged after her husband filed a police report claiming he was physically abused by his wife. The couple also have a daughter.

In their submissions on bail during Sunday's arraignment, defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camillieri argued that the case was "heart-breaking" and hoped its outcome would be reconciliation.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Umberto Borg Cardona, who appeared on behalf of the alleged victim, said that their client did not want the accused to go to prison.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Neville Camilleri, granted bail against a deposit of €2,500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. The woman has been prohibited from contacting her husband and has to sign the bail book three times a week.

Police Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.