An elderly woman has died at Mater Dei Hospital after being hit by a car in Hamrun on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the 80-year-old, from Hamrun, was hit by a car in Giovanni Barbara Street at 5.30pm and hospitalised in a serious condition. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The car, a Peugeot 208 was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Sta Venera.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is holding an inquiry.