A woman was killed in a traffic accident in Gżira on Thursday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ix-Xatt at 2.15am.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been established, was hit by a Kymco driven by a 43-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team and assistance by officers from the Civil Protection Department on site and taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. She was, however, certified dead moments later.

An inquiry is being held.