A 77-year-old woman died in a freak accident in her hometown when she tripped while walking down the stairs on Friday morning.

The incident happened at 10.30am when the woman was in Vjal il-Ħaddiem in Rabat.

The police said the woman was walking down some stairs in the street when she tripped and fell. A medical team was called on the scene but despite attempts to save her life, she was pronounced dead on site.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed about the case and is leading an inquiry into it.

Police investigations are under way.