A diver died on Saturday after finding herself in trouble while underwater, the police said. The woman, a Gozitan from Victoria, was diving with a companion at Mġarr ix-Xini when the incident occurred. Emergency services as well as Armed Forces officials were called to the site at around 10.30am and the woman was lifted to shore. Paramedics administered first aid but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said. Police had no further details about the case at the time of writing. Magistrate Brigitte Sultana will lead an inquiry into the case.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.