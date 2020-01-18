A diver died on Saturday after finding herself in trouble while underwater, the police said.
The woman, a Gozitan from Victoria, was diving with a companion at Mġarr ix-Xini when the incident occurred.
Emergency services as well as Armed Forces officials were called to the site at around 10.30am and the woman was lifted to shore.
Paramedics administered first aid but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said.
Police had no further details about the case at the time of writing.
Magistrate Brigitte Sultana will lead an inquiry into the case.
