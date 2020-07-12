A 69-year-old woman lost her life in a fire at her residence in St Julian’s on Sunday.

Police said they were informed of the fire, in Wesgħa Agostino Savelli, at 5am.

District police and members of the Special Intervention Unit, together with members of the Civil Protection Department, went on site and embarked on a fire fighting and rescue operation.

Once the fires were put under control, the woman was found dead. She died as a result of the fire.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.