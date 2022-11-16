An 83-year-old woman died on Wednesday after she fell a height of one storey at her home in Luqa, the police said.

The accident happened at 10am in Tarxien Road. She died on the spot.

Barely two hours later, in a separate accident, a workman was seriously injured when he fell a height of two storeys in a house in Fleur-de-Lys Junction, Fleur-de-Lys.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was given medical attention on the scene and later hospitalised.