An 83-year-old woman died on Wednesday after she fell a height of one storey at her home in Luqa, the police said.
The accident happened at 10am in Tarxien Road. She died on the spot.
Barely two hours later, in a separate accident, a workman was seriously injured when he fell a height of two storeys in a house in Fleur-de-Lys Junction, Fleur-de-Lys.
The man, who has not been identified yet, was given medical attention on the scene and later hospitalised.
