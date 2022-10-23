A woman died on Saturday in a traffic accident in Rabat.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at around 5.30pm.

The 45-year-old victim, who lived in Mġarr, lost control of the Yamaha she was riding and fell.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. She died in hospital some time later.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.