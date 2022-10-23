A woman died on Saturday in a traffic accident in Rabat.
The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at around 5.30pm.
The 45-year-old victim, who lived in Mġarr, lost control of the Yamaha she was riding and fell.
She was given first aid by a medical team on site and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. She died in hospital some time later.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us