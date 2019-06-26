Updated 10pm

A woman has died six days after she was severely injured in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem, police have said.

Tributes have poured in to popular fitness instructor Ivy Evison, 41, a Latvian woman who had been living in Malta for several years.

She was a passenger in a car involved in a crash that also left eight other people, including three boys, injured.

Her teenage daughter, Sofia, thanked those who had supported the family since the accident and said a memorial event would soon be held.

"It’s so beautiful to see how many people my mother has impacted in her lifetime," she wrote on her mother's Facebook page. "Truly, Thank You."

Condolences from around the world came in to the family, who had been living in Swieqi, with tributes from Latvia, Malta, the US and Russia.

"Ivy was such a beautiful person inside and out, so positive, inspiring, energetic, loving and spiritual," wrote one friend Svet Lucia Diya.

Another friend, Stephanie Cassar Reynaud, said she was "amazing".

"Am so, so sorry," she wrote.

"There seemed to be a little bit of hope for a while but unfortunately not meant to be. Your mum had a great impact on whoever she met and it clearly shows."

Ms Evison was popular in the fitness community. In May she joined as a fitness instructor with Revive Physio Centre in Naxxar.

Eight other people, including three boys, suffered grievous or slight injuries in the accident in Triq l-Imġarr in the early hours of Friday.

Ms Evison was a passenger in a Jago that was being driven by a 43-year-old Norwegian man who lives in Kerċem. Also in the Jago were a 51-year-old German man who lives in Xagħra and a 47-year-old American man who lives in Victoria. They suffered grievous injuries.

The Jago was involved in a collision with a Daihatsu Terios that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman from Nadur who was slightly injured in the crash. A 45-year-old Canadian woman sitting in the passenger seat was also slightly injured. Two boys aged nine and 14 who were seated in the back were grievously hurt in the crash, while a third child, a boy aged 11, was slightly injured.

An inquiry is being held and police are investigating.