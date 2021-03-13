A woman looking for her missing cat fell down the shaft of a building under construction in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Friday evening, grievously injuring herself.



The 55-year-old was at the site on Triq il-Wirt Naturali at around 8.30pm when she fell, the police said in a statement on Saturday.



She is understood to have entered the site, which is close to where she lives, in search of her missing cat.



Members of the Civil Protection Department, as well as emergency responders from Mater Dei Hospital, both helped rescue the woman.

She is now receiving treatment in hospital.



A police investigation is under way.