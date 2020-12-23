A woman fell out of a window and into a courtyard in Msida on Tuesday night, grievously injuring herself.



The police said in a statement on Wednesday that the woman, who is 26 years old, had fallen out of a window at a residence on Triq l-Isqof FS Caruana at around 10pm.



A medical emergency team was called to the site and took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors there certified her injuries as being grievous in nature.



A police investigation is under way.

