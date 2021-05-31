A woman was injured when she fell into a ditch in Pembroke on Monday morning.

The circumstances of the case were unclear, but the police said the 56-year-old, who is resident in Marsaxlokk, climbed onto a fence and fell into the ditch.

The incident happened at about 8.15am in Triq il-Profs. Walter Ganado.

The woman was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team before being taken to hospital.

Her injuries were found to be serious.