A woman fell from a Gozo Channel vessel into the sea while the ship was crossing between the islands, the police said.

They confirmed the incident, which they said happened at around 7.15pm, saying that the woman was lifted from the sea by a Transport Malta seacraft and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Although her condition is not yet known, it does not seem that she has life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known if the vessel was crossing from Malta to Gozo or vice-versa.