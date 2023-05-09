A young woman was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after she fell down a shaft in a building in Birkirkara.

The alert was raised at about 7.30am and rescuers from the police and the Civil Protection Department had a difficult task extracting the woman.

The accident happened in Agius De Soldanis Street, a road near Psaila Street but the woman was recovered from another access in Valley Road.

An eyewitness said she was conscious as she was taken to hospital. Her condition was not immediately known. The shaft had a height of between three and four storeys, the eyewitness said.