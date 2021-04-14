A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a theft from a home in Qrendi.

Police were alerted to the crime when they received a call from a woman at 2.45pm telling them that she had seen a man inside her home as soon as she entered it.

The suspected thief escaped as soon as he saw her.

She gave the police a description of the man and after the car he used was identified, a search was carried out by the Rapid Intervention Unit who stopped the car in Kirkop and arrested the suspected thief.

The suspect is an Italian man who lives in Żurrieq.



District and Major Crime Unit police are investigating.