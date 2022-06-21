A woman who landed under arrest over a package of cannabis grass addressed to her home was slapped with a minimal €500 fine after admitting to importing the drug without the necessary licence.

Spanish-national Annabel Fernandez, 35, who moved to Malta to take up a job in the medical sector, landed in hot water after the drug, which she had ordered for personal use, was intercepted by the parcel service post.

The addressee was arrested and questioned by police.

On Tuesday, upon arraignment she registered an admission to importing the drug without the necessary licence in terms of law.

Her lawyer, Stefano Filletti, argued that possession of the drug itself was not illegal since the accused could freely possess and even sell cannabis in Malta.

It was the importation of the drug without a licence that was an offence, pointed out Filletti, adding that such a restriction was not commonly applied within the EU.

Moreover, the woman had a clean criminal record, had filed an early guilty plea and the amount indicated that it was evidently for personal use.

After hearing submissions on punishment, the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, declared the accused guilty upon admission and imposed a fine of €500.

Inspector Marshall Mallia prosecuted. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Martina Cuschieri were defence counsel.