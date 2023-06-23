A woman who was kicked by her partner in a “one-time incident” during an argument over their financial situation has implored the court to drop the criminal case against the “loving father” of their two children.

The woman appeared before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Friday, asking the court to drop the case against her partner as it was the only time that this had happened in over 25 years that they have been together. The couple share two minor children.

The 43-year-old man was facing criminal proceedings for slightly injuring the woman, holding her against her will by locking her in the bedroom and threatening her. The incident happened on the evening of May 16.

The woman told the court she did not want to testify against her partner and wanted to withdraw the report she had filed against him following the incident as she was forgiving him.

Magistrate Critien heard the woman declare that the man was a loving father and a respectful partner.

The court upheld the request and declared that the case could not proceed further.

Lawyer Sharona Buhagiar appeared for the prosecution. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsels while lawyer Jacob Magri appeared parte civile for the woman.