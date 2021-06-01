A man who allegedly injured his partner, was granted bail after the visibly scarred woman on Tuesday expressed her wish to forgive him but not to share her home.

The 38-year-old Luqa man pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his partner, threatening and insulting her beyond the limits of provocation in the incident that allegedly took place on Sunday afternoon.

Prosecuting inspector Eman Hayman explained that the woman had turned up at the police station with facial injuries that were later certified as grievous.

The alleged victim, who attended the arraignment with sutures under one eye and a bruised arm, had told police that her partner had inflicted his injuries.

Assisted by lawyer Yanika Bugeja, the woman expressed her wish to forgive the accused but said that he was to take up residence at a separate address if the court were to uphold his request for bail.

That request was objected to by the prosecution, because of possible tampering with evidence and also in view of the man’s past criminal record.

Inspector Hayman observed that the woman appeared to have ‘miraculously’ changed her mind, forgiving the accused after having first requested police help to find a safe house.

After hearing submissions by both parties duty Magistrate Josette Demicoli upheld the request, granting bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €9,000, an order to sign the bail book three times weekly and to abide by a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

The court also issued a temporary supervision order as well as a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.