A woman was found badly hurt and lying in a Buġibba street on Saturday night by police, following what they believe was a violent altercation.

The victim, who is 49 years old and a British national, was seriously injured in the incident and is now receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital for her serious injuries.

Police found the woman after they were called to Triq it-Turisti at around 10.45pm following reports of a violent argument. There, they found the woman lying in the road.

Initial reports suggest the woman had had a fight with a 38-year-old Syrian man who lives in Balzan. The suspect is now being held by police for questioning.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.