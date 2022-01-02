Last updated 8.14am

The police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in Ġnien Indipendenza in Sliema on Sunday morning.

Investigators, a forensics team and officers of the Major Crimes Unit have been deployed to the area, which has been cordoned off to the public.

A magistrate is holding an inquiry.

The grim discovery was made by a passer-by at about 6.30am.

Reports that the woman had suffered head injuries could not be confirmed.

No further details were immediately available.

More details to follow