A woman has been found guilty of being an accomplice in two muggings in Sliema 12 years ago that led to the death of an 80-year-old.

Bernice Camilleri, 33, was with her boyfriend and another man when they set off to Sliema in a car and decided to commit robbery for money to buy drugs.

One of their victims was 80-year-old Rose Garroni, who died a few days after the other man, Charles Brincat, snatched her handbag and pushed her to the ground in Dingli Circus. The handbag produced just €20.

Brincat and her boyfriend, Richard Attard, were found guilty a few years ago and sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively for the crimes.

Camilleri has given the court a harrowing account of her life at the time with Attard, whom she described as a drug addict who controlled her in every way and would not let her go anywhere without him.

On Friday evening, the court found her guilty of aggravated theft, the violence having been committed on a person over 60, having led to the death of one person and taking place after dark.

She was also found guilty of possession of cocaine.

Following the guilty verdict, submissions were made on punishment and Judge Aaron Bugeja will deliver her sentence at a later stage.

On Thursday, Camilleri told the court she had been so desperate to get away from her boyfriend that when he was let out on bail, she got her own bail revoked so that she would go back behind bars and away from him.

Attard had even wanted to force her into prostitution, she testified.