A woman who was in a coma for almost four years after being struck by a car has died, police confirmed on Friday.
The incident occurred on June 15, 2019, when the then 38-year-old woman from Qormi was struck by a car that Saturday afternoon.
She had been walking close to St Vincent de Paul hospital in Luqa when she was hit by a Toyota Starlet driven by a 47-year-old man from Siġġiewi.
Police at the time said the woman had suffered serious injuries and that a magisterial inquiry had been opened.
It is understood that the woman was a resident at St Vincent de Paul hospital.
A police spokesperson said that an autopsy will be carried out to establish whether the woman's death was related to the collision or due to other conditions.
