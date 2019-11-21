A woman was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling problem on Thursday after admitting in court to having squandered €10,000 entrusted to her by a friend.

Stefania Cappuccio, a 47-year old from Siracusa who has been working in Malta for a number of years, admitted to swindling the funds, entrusted to her for a business investment.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Ransley explained that the woman had been overcome by her gambling addiction after occasional visits to casinos.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi pointed out that the woman was a first time offender who needed help to overcome her addiction.

The court was informed that the victim of the fraud had been reimbursed in full.

This was confirmed by the prosecution which also pointed out that the accused had fully cooperated with investigators.

Magistrate Monica Vella condemned Ms Cappuccio to a 2-year jail term suspended for four years, whilst placing her under a 3-year treatment order to address her gambling problem.

The court also told the Malta Gaming Authority to issue a declaration barring the woman from any casino or gambling parlour, including online betting sites.