A 42-year-old woman was sentenced to a one-year jail term suspended for two years on Sunday after admitting her role in a domestic row with her husband on Saturday at their St Paul's Bay home. She was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and making threats.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday and the woman threw a mug at the man, the court was told. She later reported the matter to the police. She entered the courtroom on Sunday with a noticeable limp.

In being handed the suspended sentence, the women was also bound by a personal guarantee of €500 for one year.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Charmaine Cherrett assisted the accused.