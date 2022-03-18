A woman behind an online bargain platform, who allegedly swindled a number of customers out of deposits paid for a PlayStation 5 model, was granted bail upon her arraignment on Friday.

Maxlene Mizzi, 37, from Żabbar, pleaded not guilty to misappropriation and fraud to the detriment of some 46 customers who had paid deposits when placing orders for the coveted model on her online shopping website.

The court heard how the allegations spanned some four months, starting off in November last year.

Although deposits of €200 or so were paid, the prospected bargains never materialised.

The accused’s lawyer requested bail, explaining that the woman needed treatment for personal health issues.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Leonard Caruana, upheld the request under various conditions which included a personal guarantee of €10,000 and signing of the bail book.

Inspector Ryan Cini prosecuted. Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri were defence counsel.