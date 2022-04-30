A Fgura woman was grievously injured early on Saturday morning when she was involved in a collision in Paola.
The crash occurred on Vjal Santa Luċija at 1am, the police said in a statement.
It involved a Renault Clio driven by the woman, who is 21 years old, and a Mercedes Benz driven by a 46-year-old Żebbuġ man.
While the man only needed some light treatment at a health centre, the woman was grievously injured and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
A police investigation is under way.
