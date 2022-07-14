A 43-year-old woman was grievously injured after being hit by a car on Triq Manwel Dimech in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened at around 10.30am on Thursday.

The woman, an Egyptian national who lives in Paola, was hit by a Toyota driven by a 64-year-old man from Qormi.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This was the second such accident on the same road in 12 hours.

At 10.30pm on Wednesday, 16-year-old was grievously injured when he was hit by a car in Triq Manwel Dimech.