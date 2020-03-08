A 30-year-old man who badly beat up his former partner on Saturday was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the alleged violence upon his arraignment on Women’s Day.

The man, who lives at Gżira and works as an electrician, was taken to court on Sunday morning, to face charges of grievously injuring the woman without intending to kill her, holding her against her will, damaging her mobile phone, stalking and harassment.

He was further charged with misusing electronic communications equipment, making threats, reckless and dangerous driving and committing the wrongdoing during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

The couple had apparently split up but problems persisted between the two, with an earlier incident taking place three months ago.

However, the situation allegedly took a turn for the worse on Saturday when the man waited for his ex outside her home, forced her into his car and then assaulted her.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, appointed a medico-legal expert to examine the victim.

Meanwhile, a request for bail was denied and the alleged aggressor was remanded in custody.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted. Lawyer Luciano Busuttil was defence counsel. Lawyer Noel Bianco appeared parte civile.