A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured in Wednesday in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.
The police said the accident happened in Triq iż-Żejtun at 8.45am.
The woman, who is from Qormi, was a passenger in a Suzuki Swift that was being driven by a 64-year-old man, also from Qormi.
The driver lost control and crashed into a parked car and a pole.
The police, Civil Protection Department members and a medical team were called onsite to assist the two people.
Both were taken to hospital in separate ambulances. The man suffered slight injuries.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us