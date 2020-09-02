A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured in Wednesday in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq iż-Żejtun at 8.45am.

The woman, who is from Qormi, was a passenger in a Suzuki Swift that was being driven by a 64-year-old man, also from Qormi.

The driver lost control and crashed into a parked car and a pole.

The police, Civil Protection Department members and a medical team were called onsite to assist the two people.

Both were taken to hospital in separate ambulances. The man suffered slight injuries.

The police are investigating.