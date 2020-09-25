A woman who was subject to a travel ban by the courts has had the warrant on her ability to travel revoked after the incident was decried as a breach of human rights, the Women's Rights Foundation said.

The woman, who is being represented by the WRF, allegedly suffered domestic abuse and is currently 15 weeks pregnant.

A prohibitory injunction banning her from travelling overseas was issued last week after her former partner falsely claimed she intended to travel abroad to get an abortion.

The woman, who has other children, is claiming to have left the relationship due to domestic abuse.

"We have just been informed that the warrant on our client's ability to travel has been revoked. She is free again and her rights have been restored," WRF said in a Facebook post.

"We wish to thank the court for the swift decision, all of you for sharing, contributing and raising awareness and mostly to our client for her bravery, courage and readiness to come forward and fight for what's rightfully hers."

The case generated overwhelmingly negative public criticism, with a social media campaign to "Give Her back Her passport" being created and gaining traction in a matter of hours.

On Thursday afternoon, pro-choice activists held a socially distanced demonstration on the steps of the law courts demanding the warrant against the woman be dropped.

Human rights lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic told Times of Malta that the warrant, regardless of the woman's intentions, breached her fundamental human rights to freedom of movement and privacy and that her alleged abuser had used the judicial system to continue controlling her.