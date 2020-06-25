A woman who was arrested after cocaine and heroin were found in her car near the former Valletta fish market on Wednesday, was remanded in custody upon her arraignment on Thursday.

Roxanne Grech, 29 of Msida, was arrested when her car was stopped and searched in an operation by the Drugs Squad, sparked by a tip-off about her alleged involvement in drug circles.

Some 72 sachets of substances, believed to be cocaine and heroin, were discovered.

She pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not for her own personal use, cannabis possession as well as breaching the terms of a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi made a request for bail, arguing that no civilian witnesses were to testify.

However, that request was objected to by prosecuting Inspector Justine Grech, pointing out that although the woman had cooperated with police, she had been found in possession of 72 drug-filled sachets.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri after taking note of the nature of the charges and the circumstances of the case, turned down the request, stating that the accused did not offer sufficient reassurance that she would abide by bail conditions.