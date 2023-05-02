A company director was remanded in custody after she was accused of falsely reporting being raped by a Bolt taxi driver.

The 45-year-old mother, whose name is being withheld to protect her minor son, booked a ride on the way back home in St Paul's Bay at around 3.09am.

She later claimed that the driver took a detour and raped her near a caravan site.

When confronted by the allegations, the driver denied the rape, claiming sex was consensual.

The vehicle trip record showed the driver had taken a different route than that alleged by the woman, who is pleading not guilty.

The woman was charged with reporting the man for a crime she knew he did not commit, taking a false oath and fabricating evidence.

She was denied bail in view of the serious nature of the offences, and the fact that civilians are still to testify.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.