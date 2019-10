A woman was seriously injured on Monday when she was hit by a car in Vittoriosa.

The police said the incident happened at around 8am when the 68-year-old woman was hit by a car in Triq Desain. The car, a Perodua Rusa, was being driven by a 61-year-old man from Tarxien.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. She was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are under way.