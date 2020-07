A French woman was seriously injured on Monday after she was hit by a car while crossing the road at The Strand in Gzira.

The woman, who lives in Ta’ Xbiex, was hit by an Otokar Kent LF, which was being driven by a 37-year-old Filipino from Pietà.

A medical team assisted the woman on site and then rushed her to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating.