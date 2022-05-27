Updated 5.10pm

A commuter is fighting for her life after she was hit by a bus shortly after getting off another one in Sliema, in an incident that has been caught on camera.

According to the police, the accident happened on Tower Road at around 1230pm.

A shocking video widely shared on social media shows the 25-year-old alighting a bus, walking in front of it and then being hit by another oncoming bus on route 13A.

The impact throws her several metres forward and a group of people immediately run to her aid to try to help her up from the ground. She is being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

Times of Malta is not publishing the video of the incident as the condition of the woman, who is from the Philippines and lives in Pietà is not known.

Malta Public Transport immediately issued a statement noting that a pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident that involved one of its buses.

The driver was a 51-year-old man, who is also from the Philippines and lives in Ħamrun.

"The company is following its emergency response plan, which places the highest priority on health and safety.

"The emergency services were notified immediately and the company is providing all the necessary support for the competent authorities to carry out their investigations. The bus was operating route 13A in the direction towards Pembroke."

It later said it regretted the incident. An internal investigation was launched as soon as the emergency services attended to the injured person and initial findings, including CCTV footage, indicate that the pedestrian had crossed the road without looking at oncoming traffic.

"This happened after the person got off the bus at Chalet bus stop in Sliema, and proceeded to cross the road in front of the stopped bus. Unfortunately, the person was hit by another bus that was travelling in the same direction,” a spokesperson said.

The police are also investigating and an inquiry is being held.