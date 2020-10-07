A 25-year-old woman was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The police said the accident happened on Triq Francisco Ximenes at 6.20am.

The woman, who is from Sliema, was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 50-year-old woman from Naxxar.

She was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.