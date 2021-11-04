A 75-year-old woman was grievously injured on Thursday evening when she was hit by a car in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident happened close to the Industrial Estate in St Julian’s Street at 7.20pm.

The woman, who is from Msida, was hit by a Volkswagen Touran that was being driven by a 56-year-old man from Swieqi.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.