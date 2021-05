A woman was hospitalised after she was hit by a car in Birkirkara Road, St Julian's, on Thursday morning.

The police said the 32-year-old Bulgarian was hit by a Fiat Punto driven by a 43-year-old Norwegian national.

The accident happened at 8.15am. The woman was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.