Two men who tried to rob a woman of her handbag in a busy street in Ta’ Xbiex on Tuesday morning ran off empty-handed after a pedestrian leapt to her defence.

The police said the mugging took place in Abate Rigord Street.

The woman, 35, from Paola, ran into Msida police station to report that while walking in the street at about 7.30am two hooded men stopped her and tried to take her handbag.

When she started screaming, one of them hit her in the face.

“A person who happened to be nearby and went to the woman’s assistance was instrumental in scaring off the aggressors,” the police said.

Nothing was stolen from the woman, who was later treated at a health centre. A search for the aggressors is underway.

The police said they are also investigating a hold-up in the same street at close to the same time.

Officers were informed shortly before 8am that a hooded man armed with a knife had entered a shop in Abate Rigord Street and demanded money from a 43-year-old cashier. He made off with some cash.

Several other people were in the shop. No one was hurt.