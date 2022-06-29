A woman was grievously injured on Tuesday when she was hit by a parked Mazda in Msida that moved off its place.
The police said the accident happened in Triq C. De Brocktorff at 7.15pm.
The victim, a 23-year-old Italian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
Skateboarder injured in Siġġiewi accident
Later in Siġġiewi, a young man who was riding a skateboard was also grievouly injured when he was hit by a car in Triq Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi.
The accident happened at 10pm.
The police said the 15-year-old victim, who lives in Siġġiewi, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was being driven by an 18-year-old man who lives in Ħamrun.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating both accidents.
