A woman was grievously injured on Tuesday when she was hit by a parked Mazda in Msida that moved off its place.

The police said the accident happened in Triq C. De Brocktorff at 7.15pm.

The victim, a 23-year-old Italian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Skateboarder injured in Siġġiewi accident

Later in Siġġiewi, a young man who was riding a skateboard was also grievouly injured when he was hit by a car in Triq Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi.

The accident happened at 10pm.

The police said the 15-year-old victim, who lives in Siġġiewi, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was being driven by an 18-year-old man who lives in Ħamrun.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating both accidents.