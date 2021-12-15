A Zabbar woman is holding the medical authorities responsible for damages after she allegedly suffered permanent scarring as a result of an “infected needle” used to administer her COVID-19 jab.

The 24-year old has filed a judicial letter explaining that after she got her single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine in May, she contracted an infection that resulted in a permanent scar.

The woman was administered the vaccine at Mcast in Paola on May 21.

But that jab left her permanently scarred as a “direct cause of an infected needle” which had exposed her to germs, the woman’s lawyers claimed, making reference to her medical records.

The woman is holding the health authorities responsible for negligence in failing to observe proper medical regulations.

The letter was filed in the First Hall, Civil Court against the Minister of Health, the Superintendent of Public Health and the Chief Government Medical Officer who are being called upon to come forward within two days to settle liquidated damages.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb signed the judicial letter.