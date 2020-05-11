Parts of Triq Tal-Barrani in Żejtun were closed to traffic on Monday afternoon following a collision between two cars.

The 37-year-old female driver of a Toyota Vitz was hospitalised as a result of the collision with a Mercedes, driven by an Italian man. The woman's condition is not yet known, the police said.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital. Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site at around 5.30pm, clearing the debris and an oil spill which posed a hazard to motorists.