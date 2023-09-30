Three cars were involved in a collision along Triq tal-Barrani on Saturday morning, leaving one woman hospitalised, police have said.

No information about her medical condition was available at the time of publication.

The incident occurred at 10.15 a.m. when a Vauxhall Mokka, Toyota Cross, and BMW vehicle were involved in a three-way crash on the Żejtun arterial road.

One 39-year-old woman, resident in Marsascala, was hospitalised.

She was a passenger in the Toyota - a Y-plate cab - that was sandwiched between the two other vehicles.

Police have preserved the crash site until doctors confirm the woman's condition, a police spokesperson said.