A 44-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after she was involved in a traffic collision with a car at a Naxxar roundabout.

The woman, who lives in Naxxar, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle around a recently-built roundabout at the foot of Labour Avenue when she collided with a Toyota Starlet being driven by a 57-year-old woman who also hails from the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.50pm. An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

No information about her medical condition was available at the time of writing.