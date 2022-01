A woman was grievously hurt on Friday evening when she fell around one storey from a terrace at her own house in Swieqi, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The woman, who is 25 years old, is being treated for her injuries at Mater Dei Hospital, after an emergency medical team was dispatched to her house at Triq il-Kartoċċ at 6.30pm on Friday.

A police investigation is under way.