A 59-year-old woman was grievously injured after falling a height of around one storey while cleaning, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is from Żebbuġ, fell while at a residence on Dun Karm Psaila street.

Police said they were informed of the incident at around 11.30am.

She was taken to Mater Dei where she was found to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.