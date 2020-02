A 26-year-old woman from Marsascala was seriously injured in a traffic accident at Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas in Żejtun.

The police said that a Citroen C4 Cactus driven by a 44-year-old from Żurrieq and a Toyota Hiace driven by a 41-year-old from Zejtun collided and then crashed into the Fiat 500 being driven by the young woman.

The woman was given first aid on the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police investigations are underway.